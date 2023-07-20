Ireland get World Cup campaign underway this morning

The Republic of Ireland women’s team will step out on a major tournament stage for the very first time this morning.

Vera Pauw’s side take on co-hosts Australia in Group B’s opening fixture at the World Cup.

Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosts the historic occasion, with more than 75-thousand fans expected to attend.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe says the team are acutely aware of the task facing them today.

Forward Heather Payne has outlined the pressure on both games ahead of this morning's curtain-raiser:

Kick-off is at 11am, Irish time.

Eden Park in Auckland has the honour of opening the tournament.

New Zealand are taking on Norway in Group A since 8 this morning