Ireland game abandoned

Jul 24, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Ireland game abandoned
The Irish women's cricket team have had their match against Pakistan abandoned.

Play was due to get underway in Bready at 4pm, but it has been called off due to inclement weather.

Yesterday's match between the sides was abandoned due to rain.

The Board of Cricket Scotland has resigned, saying it's "truly sorry" to everyone who's experienced discrimination in the sport.

An independent review - set to be published tomorrow - is understood to have found Scottish Cricket to be institutionally racist.

Kerry 19s lose

Jul 24, 2022 18:07
