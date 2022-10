Troy Parrott is expected to be out of action for the 'foreseeable future'.

The Republic of Ireland forward suffered the injury while celebrating his first goal in the Championship for Preston North End.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee had just come off the bench to score a goal in a 3-2 win over Norwich City when he suffered the injury.

Parrott will miss the friendly internationals against Norway and Malta in November.