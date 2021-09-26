Advertisement
Sport

Ireland fail to qualify for World Cup

Sep 26, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Ireland fail to qualify for World Cup
The Irish women's rugby team have failed to qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Scotland edged the girls in green by 20 points to 18 in their qualifier in Parma.

