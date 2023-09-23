Ireland face biggest test to date at the World Cup tonight

Ireland face their biggest test to date at the World Cup tonight.
Jamison Gibson-Park returns at scrum-half for their meeting with reigning world champions the Springboks.
Kick-off at the Stade de France is at 8pm
Before that, Pool C minnows Georgia and Portugal meet in Toulouse.
While Marcus Smith will start at full-back for England in their Pool D clash with Chile.
Argentina revived their hopes of a quarter-final place.
They beat Samoa by 19-points to ten in a rainy Saint-Etienne.