Ireland exit World Cup

Oct 15, 2023 09:35 By radiokerrysport
Ireland exit World Cup
Ireland suffered heartbreak at the Rugby World Cup last night.

Andy Farrell's team lost by 28 points to 24 to New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

The result brings an end to Ireland's 17-match winning run, and also means the wait to progress to the semi-finals for the first time continues.

Last night also brought an end to the career of Irish captain Johnny Sexton.

The other two semi-finals take place today.

Having topped their pool, England will look to book their spot in the last four when they play Fiji.

That game kicks off at 4pm in Marseille.

Then at 8pm, two of the tournament favourites meet in Paris.

Defending champions South Africa take on tournament hosts France.

