Ireland edged by Kosovo

Ireland were narrowly beaten 83-76 by Kosovo in their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers game in Prishtina on Thursday. It was Ireland’s debut at this level and they led this contest with a little over six minutes to go, before their hosts finished strongest to pick up the win in Group A.

There were a host of excellent performances from Ireland, Jordan Blount and Taiwo Badmus among them. Blount finished top scorer on 27 points, along with 13 rebounds, while Badmus had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. There were promising international debuts too for James Beckom and Rapolas Buivydas.

Blount, who was named as vice-captain on Wednesday, got Ireland’s opening points with a three point jump shot to bring Ireland level at 3-3 in the early stages. Kosovo then went on a nine point run, which was finally ended with a pair of Badmus free throws.

Advertisement

Ireland were right in it, Blount’s second from the three point line with two and a half minutes to go in the opening quarter made it a three point game, trailing 16-13. Blount would have eight points in the opening quarter. A Matt Treacy layup saw the score at 20-17 with a minute to go, but the hosts would extend their lead to 22-17 by the end of the quarter.

Ireland made a strong start to the second quarter, Badmus was to the fore, kickstarted by one handed dunk, followed by stepback three from the top of the arc and Ireland were in front for the first time, 28-27, four minutes in.

There was little between the sides, another dunk from Badmus saw Ireland trail 32-30 with three minutes to go in the quarter. Badmus had picked up 11 points by half-time. Kosovo stretched their advantage to seven, before Sean Flood got his first points with a three with two minutes to go and Ireland were 37-33 behind. In the final minute of the half Treacy landed a three from the corner to make it 44-38, before a late free throw from Dardan Berisha gave Kosovo a 45-38 half-time lead.

Advertisement

A Badmus layup was the first points of the third quarter, but Kosovo were nine up just before the midpoint of the third after Berisha’s three, 57-48. Ireland rattled off six unanswered points thanks to a pair of Blount layups, either side of one by Badmus, to trail 57-54 with three and a half minutes to go.

Berisha was causing Ireland problems, a trio of free throws and a jump shot from the experience shooting guard saw Kosovo go 63-54 up. The 35-year-old scored 19 points on the night. But Blount was helping to keep Ireland in it, a pair of free throws and a layup to finish the quarter, brought his tally to 21 points and Ireland were 65-57 down at the end of the third.

Ireland had an eight point run to kickstart the fourth quarter, which brought Mark Keenan’s side bring level at 65-65. It began with a Treacy three from the corner, followed by a neat spin move and layup from Blount and wrapped up by Flood’s three and prompted a timeout from the home side.

Advertisement

A brilliant block by Neil Randolph and swift counter finished off by Flood had Ireland 69-67 ahead with 6’ 21” to go. Kososo responded Drilon Hajrizi three point jump shot.

The deficit was just three points, 74-71, with a little over two minutes to go thanks to a Blount layup. But a big three from Muhamedali Janjeva brought the home crowd to their feet with 1’12 to go, as they held a 80-71 advantage and would safely negotiate the closing stages to seal a victory.

Ireland captain Sean Flood said: “We have a young team now coming in, we had Beckom come off the bench and did a great job in the first half and then we kept it close. They went on a run, we’d respond with a bit of a run and unfortunately they made a run late, number 11 (Dardan Berisha) and number 12 (Drilon Hajrizi) for them, two experienced players hit some tough shots and that was the difference in the end.”

Advertisement

Flood added: “We got over here early on Monday, got a few sessions and got comfortable with the environment and put in a bit of decent performance together, probably for 35 minutes, maybe got a little bit tired, their crowd played a part down the stretch, they were great.”

Ireland’s next FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier is against Switzerland on Sunday at the National Basketball Arena.

Flood said: “Sunday against Switzerland at home is a huge opportunity for us and I mean a bit of confidence going into the game, knowing how we can perform, knowing that Switzerland team as well, so it’s a big opportunity.”

Advertisement

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 22-17, Q2: 23-21 Q3: 20-19, Q4: 18-19

Game Scores:

Q1: 22-17, Q2: 45-38, Q3: 65-57, Q4: 83-76

Ireland:

Adrian O’Sullivan (2), Lorcan Murphy (4), James Beckom (0), Neil Randolph (0), Sean Flood (12), Conor Quinn (DNP), Jordan Blount (27), Rapolas Buivydas (3), James Gormley (2), David Lehane (DNP), Taiwo Badmus (15), Matt Treacy (11)

Kosovo:

Dardan Kapiti (4), Musab Mala (7), Gezim Morina (3), Mikaile Tmusic (11), Arian Callakaj (5), Dardan Berisha (19), Drilon Hajrizi (20), Norik Binque (DNP), Meriton Ismaili (2), Muhamedali Janjeva (9), Jon Ismajli (DNP), Ardit Pepaj (3).