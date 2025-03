Ireland have kept their slim hopes of winning the Six Nations alive.

They got a bonus point 22-17 victory in Italy to move to the top of the standings.

Dan Sheehan scored a hattrick of tries while Italy played a large portion of the game with 14 men.

England will overtake them if they get a win over Wales in Cardiff.

While France will be crowned champions if they get a big victory in Paris against Scotland.