Ireland duo beaten at UK Open

Mar 7, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
A shot of some darts in a board.
There was disappointment for Ireland's Keane Barry and Willie O'Connor at the Cazoo UK Open last night.

Barry lost his semi-final clash with Michael Smith 11-6, while Danny Noppert had an 11-9 win over O'Connor

