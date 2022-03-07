Ireland duo beaten at UK Open

There was disappointment for Ireland's Keane Barry and Willie O'Connor at the Cazoo UK Open last night.
Barry lost his semi-final clash with Michael Smith 11-6, while Danny Noppert had an 11-9 win over O'Connor
