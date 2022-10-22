Advertisement
Sport

Ireland draw Australia, Canada and Nigeria for World Cup

Oct 22, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland draw Australia, Canada and Nigeria for World Cup Ireland draw Australia, Canada and Nigeria for World Cup
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland women's team have been drawn in a group with tournament joint hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Vera Pauw's side will play Australia in Sydney on the opening day of the tournament, Thursday July 20th.

The second group game will be against Olympic champions Canada in Perth on Wednesday July 26th, with the final group match against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday July 31st.

Advertisement

Two teams will qualify from the group for the last 16.

It will be the first appearance for a Republic of Ireland women's team at a World Cup finals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus