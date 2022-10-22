Ireland draw Australia, Canada and Nigeria for World Cup

The Republic of Ireland women's team have been drawn in a group with tournament joint hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Vera Pauw's side will play Australia in Sydney on the opening day of the tournament, Thursday July 20th.

The second group game will be against Olympic champions Canada in Perth on Wednesday July 26th, with the final group match against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday July 31st.

Two teams will qualify from the group for the last 16.

It will be the first appearance for a Republic of Ireland women's team at a World Cup finals.