It was honours even as the Republic of Ireland drew the first leg 1-all of their EURO 2025 play-off with Wales last night.

Ireland went behind after Lily Woodham swept home following a defensive error.

But Ruesha Littlejohn caught the Welsh 'keeper by surprise to make sure the Girls in Green return to Dublin with a share of the spoils.

The second leg will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.