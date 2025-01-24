Advertisement
Ireland defender joins Strasbourg; Vera Pauw takes over UAE

Jan 24, 2025 12:25 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele has joined Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season.

The French club will have an option to buy the 22-year-old this summer.

Omobamidele hasn't featured for Nottingham Forest since playing against Newcastle in August.

Former Republic of Ireland women's national team manager Vera Pauw is back in football.

The 62-year-old has agreed to take the reins of the UAE national women's team.

Longford Town's Bishopsgate stadium has also suffered extensive damage due to Storm Éowyn.

The First Division side are due to play Drogheda United away from home in the Leinster Senior Cup tomorrow afternoon.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's confirmed Curtis Jones will miss tomorrow's match against Ipswich through injury.

He was substituted at half-time in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win against Lille.

