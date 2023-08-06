Advertisement
Ireland defeat Italy

Aug 6, 2023 09:16 By radiokerrysport
Ireland defeat Italy
Ireland beat Italy 33-points-to-17 in their World Cup warm up game at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Man of the match Caelan Doris went over the line twice for Andy Farrell's side with tries too from Dave Kilcoyne, Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy.

Jack Conan appeared to be wearing a protective moon boot following the game after going off injured.

Next up Ireland face England in Dublin in their second of these three prep games.

Elsewhere Scotland, who are in Ireland's pool at next month's tournament, beat France 25-21 at Murrayfield.

While the USA beat Romania 31-points-to-17 in Bucharest.

And Munster lock Jean Kleyn has started for the Springboks who trail Argentina 7-3 in the first half of their clash in Buenos Aires.

New Zealand beat Australia 23-points-to-20.

