Ireland defeat England in T20 International

Sep 15, 2024 18:20 By radiokerrysport
Ireland defeat England in T20 International
Ireland's women have recorded their first ever win over England in a T20 International.

The visitors set a target of 169 to catch after their 20 overs in Clontarf this afternoon.

Ireland brought it right down to the wire scoring two runs in the second last ball to take the 5 wicket victory.

Christina Coulter Reilly scored the winning runs in her first attempt at the crease while Orla Prendergast top scored with 80 runs.

It represents a massive turnaround from yesterday when the English took a 67 run win.

