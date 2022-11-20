Ireland defeat Australia

Ireland rounded off their Autumn Nations Series with a 13-10 victory over Australia at the Aviva Stadium last night.
A penalty from replacement Ross Byrne proved the decisive score in a scrappy encounter.
The result means that Andy Farrell's side have won 12 home games in a row.
===
England recovered from a 19-point deficit to earn a 25-all draw against New Zealand at Twickenham.
Scotland beat Argentina by 52 points to 29 at Murrayfield.
Wales suffered a shock 13-12 defeat to Georgia in Cardiff.