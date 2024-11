Ireland got back to winning ways in their November series last night.

The Men in Green beat Argentina by 22 points to 19 in a scrappy Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium.

Tries from Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy put Andy Farrell's side into a 13-point lead at half-time.

But Los Pumas scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to bring the game down to the wire at Lansdowne Road.

Attention now turns to the visit of Fiji next Saturday evening.