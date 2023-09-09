Advertisement
Ireland cruise to Romania victory

Sep 9, 2023 16:41 By radiokerrynews
Ireland cruise to Romania victory
Ireland have recorded a bonus point win to kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign this afternoon.

It's gone full time in Bordeaux where it finished Ireland 82 Romania 8.

Johnny Sexton scored 2 tries and kicked 7 conversions in his return to the starting 15.

It's the biggest win for an Ireland side at the World Cup since beating Namibia by 57 points in 2003.

Italy also recorded a bonus point win over Namibia this morning - 52 points to 8 was the final score in Saint-Etienne.

Australia are getting their Pool C campaign underway as they have just kicked off against Georgia.

And there’s an 8pm start in Marseille, where England face Argentina in Pool D.

