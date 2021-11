Ireland head coach Graham Ford will step down from his role in December.

First appointed in 2017, the South African received a three-year extension to his contract in 2019.

However, he says having considered his position he believes now is the 'right time' to step away from Cricket Ireland.

Ford's departure comes less than a month after Ireland's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to progress to the Super 12s.