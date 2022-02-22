Advertisement
Sport

Ireland could host quarter of Euro 2028 games

Feb 22, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland could host quarter of Euro 2028 games
The island of Ireland could be set to host a quarter of games at Euro 2028 if their bid to host the tournament is successful.

The FAI is part of a joint venture with Football Associations in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England to win the right to host.

It's reported that if the bid is successful, up to 12 matches could be held here under the current format.

A decision on a host for the tournament is due to be made next year.

Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland round off their Pinatar Cup campaign today.

They take on Wales in the third-place play-off in Spain.

Heather Payne is set to be available, having recovered from a groin injury.

Kick-off at the Pinatar Arena is at half-two.

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Feb 21, 2022 17:02
