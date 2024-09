Ireland thrashed Australia 36-10 in Belfast, while Scotland are taking on Fiji in Edinburgh this evening.

The Scots are looking to follow up last week's victory over Wales.

England have beaten Women's World Cup holders New Zealand 24-12 in their rugby union international at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium.

Captain Marlie Packer scored the first of their four tries to extend their winning run to 17 matches.