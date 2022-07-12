Ireland continue bid for top 10 finish at World Cup

Ireland continue their bid for a top 10 finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup this afternoon.
Sean Dancer’s side go up against China in the 9th to 12th place classification playoffs.
Tip-off in Amstelveen is at 1.30.
