Ireland continue bid for top 10 finish at World Cup

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland continue their bid for a top 10 finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup this afternoon.

Sean Dancer’s side go up against China in the 9th to 12th place classification playoffs.

Tip-off in Amstelveen is at 1.30.

