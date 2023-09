Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named a 30-player squad for the upcoming World Rugby 15s tournament in Dubai.

Six players are drafted into the senior set-up for the first time, with Clara Barrett, Ruth Campbell, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Sarah Delaney and Katie Whelan all included.

15 of the squad come from interprovincial champions Leinster, but Munster's Deirbhile Nic a Bháird misses out through injury.

Ireland's first match is against Kazakhstan on October the 13th.