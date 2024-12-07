Advertisement
Sport

Ireland claim victory in T20 series against Bangladesh

Dec 7, 2024 17:34 By radiokerrysport
Ireland claim victory in T20 series against Bangladesh
Share this article

Orla Prendergast starred as the Ireland women's cricket team claimed victory in their T20 series against Bangladesh today.

The tourists won their second test by 47 runs in Sylhet earlier, taking the series 2-0.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Celtic nine points clear
Advertisement
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Dec 7, 2024 17:30
City held at Palace
Advertisement

Recommended

Celtic nine points clear
12,000 customers without power this lunchtime
Kerry County Council continues to respond to calls following Storm Darragh
Newcastlewest coursing review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus