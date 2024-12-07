Ireland claim victory in T20 series against Bangladesh

Orla Prendergast starred as the Ireland women's cricket team claimed victory in their T20 series against Bangladesh today.
The tourists won their second test by 47 runs in Sylhet earlier, taking the series 2-0.
Advertisement
Orla Prendergast starred as the Ireland women's cricket team claimed victory in their T20 series against Bangladesh today.
The tourists won their second test by 47 runs in Sylhet earlier, taking the series 2-0.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus