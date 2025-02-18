Advertisement
Ireland captain ruled out of Saturday's trip to Wales

Feb 18, 2025 16:00 By radiokerrysport
Ireland captain ruled out of Saturday's trip to Wales
Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Wales in rugby's Six Nations.

The Leinster back-row has been struggling with a knee injury which he picked up in the win against Scotland, and he's likely to be replaced by Jack Conan in Cardiff.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong are also out for this weekend but the coaching team are hopeful the forwards trio will be back to face France next month.

Assistant coach Andrew Goodman says they've good candidates to replace Doris against Wales, and also to fill in as captain

England head coach Steve Borthwick's made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday's clash with Scotland.

Ollie Chessum comes in at lock for the Calcutta Cup match - with George Martin dropping out after suffering a knee injury against France in the last fixture.

Martin is among the replacements after returning to training earlier this week.

