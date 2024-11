Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The Leinster backrow assumed the captaincy earlier this year and played a key role in Ireland's Six Nations triumph last spring.

South African trio Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter Steph du Toit complete the shortlist.

Ireland's Terry Kennedy, who won the award in 2022, is again nominated in the Sevens Player of the Year category.