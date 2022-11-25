Ireland captain features for Arsenal in Champions League draw

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe featured for Arsenal as they drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Women's Champions League last night.
The result leaves the Gunners top of Group C.
