Ireland captain features for Arsenal in Champions League draw

Nov 25, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland captain features for Arsenal in Champions League draw
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe featured for Arsenal as they drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Women's Champions League last night.

The result leaves the Gunners top of Group C.

