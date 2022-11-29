Ireland can take a step towards Nations Cup Semi Final this morning

Ireland's men can take a step towards a semi-final place at the Nations Cup in South Africa this morning.
Mark Tumilty's side take on Pakistan, following yesterday’s win over France.
That Pool A game is underway at 9 this morning.
Advertisement
Ireland's men can take a step towards a semi-final place at the Nations Cup in South Africa this morning.
Mark Tumilty's side take on Pakistan, following yesterday’s win over France.
That Pool A game is underway at 9 this morning.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus