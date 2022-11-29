Advertisement
Ireland can take a step towards Nations Cup Semi Final this morning

Nov 29, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's men can take a step towards a semi-final place at the Nations Cup in South Africa this morning.

Mark Tumilty's side take on Pakistan, following yesterday’s win over France.

That Pool A game is underway at 9 this morning.

