Ireland bid to retain Six Nations title; U20s miss out

Mar 16, 2024 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Ireland bid to retain Six Nations title; U20s miss out
Ireland can secure back-to-back Six Nations championships for the first time since 2015 today.

Just a draw against Scotland will be enough, but captain Peter O’Mahony says they’re going all out for the win.

Kick-off at the Aviva is at quarter-to-5.

Super Saturday begins in Cardiff, with the wooden spoon decider between Wales and Italy.

Should Ireland slip-up, France and England will look to capitalise in Lyon from 8.

Ireland’s under-20s could only watch as England secured the Six Nations title last night.

England ran in seven tries, as they found the bonus point they needed in a 45-points to 31 victory over France in Pau.

Ireland’s campaign ended an hour earlier with a bonus point win of their own, beating Scotland 36-nil at Virgin Media Park.

