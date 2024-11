Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell says he wants to see a response from his players when they take on Argentina tonight.

He's made just one change from last week's loss to New Zealand, with Robbie Henshaw replacing Bundee Aki in midfield.

Cian Healy is in line to earn a record equalling 133rd cap from the bench, while Sam Prendergast and Thomas Clarkson could make their debuts against the Pumas.