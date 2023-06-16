Advertisement
Ireland bid for first win in European Championship Group B qualifying tonight

Jun 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland bid for their first win in European Championship Group B qualifying tonight.

Stephen Kenny's side face Greece in Athens, with kick off at 7.45, Irish time.

Around 2 and a half thousand Irish fans have travelled to the game which will be staged at the Opap arena.

Kenny has choices to make in his team selection around the positions of left wing back, the third midfield player and the second striker.

The manager has been heartened by the form of 18 year old forward Evan Ferguson

The other game in Ireland's group this evening sees Gibraltar play France.

In other qualifiers of note, Northern Ireland are in Denmark for a Group H encounter.

In Group C, England are away to Malta.

And in Group D, Wales host Armenia.

All of those matches also have quarter to eight starts.

Spain will play Croatia in Sunday's Nations League final in Rotterdam.

Spain edged Italy by 2 goals to 1 last night.

