Advertisement
Sport

Ireland begin World Championship campaign this afternoon

Jun 29, 2024 09:50 By radiokerrysport
Ireland begin World Championship campaign this afternoon
Share this article

The Ireland under-20s begin their World Championship campaign this afternoon.

Willie Faloon's side face Italy in their tournament opener in Cape Town from 3.30pm.

Australia and Georgia are the other two sides in Pool B.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry runners in English Derby final tonight
Advertisement
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side results and fixtures
Kingdom Warriors fights in Liverpool tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Final preparations underway in Dingle to bid farewell to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh
Man still detained in connection with death in Castleisland yesterday
Kerry runners in English Derby final tonight
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side results and fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus