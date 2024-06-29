Ireland begin World Championship campaign this afternoon

The Ireland under-20s begin their World Championship campaign this afternoon.
Willie Faloon's side face Italy in their tournament opener in Cape Town from 3.30pm.
Australia and Georgia are the other two sides in Pool B.
Advertisement
The Ireland under-20s begin their World Championship campaign this afternoon.
Willie Faloon's side face Italy in their tournament opener in Cape Town from 3.30pm.
Australia and Georgia are the other two sides in Pool B.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus