Ireland begin preparations today for Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland senior men's squad begin preparations today for their Euro 2024 qualifiers later this week.

Stephen Kenny's side travel to Paris to play France on Thursday before a meeting with the Netherlands in Dublin on Sunday.

John Egan is a big injury concern ahead of the qualifiers.

The centre-back from Cork was substituted during Sheffield United's Premier League draw with Everton last Saturday.

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele was added to the squad as cover yesterday.

Wigan defender Baba Adeeko has been called into the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.

He replaces Newcastle's Alex Murphy, who has been forced out with injury.

Jim Crawford's side take on Turkey in the European Championship qualifiers on Friday.