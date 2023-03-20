Advertisement
Ireland begin prep for clashes with Latvia and France

Mar 20, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland begin their preparations for the upcoming internationals against Latvia and France today.

The players are training this afternoon, with just over 48 hours to go until the friendly against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday.

Then attention switches to next Monday's meeting with the French, in the opening match of the Euros qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, France will be without both William Saliba and Wesley Fofana for the game with both ruled out through injury.

