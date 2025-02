Ireland's bid for a third straight Six Nations title is off to a winning start.

Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne, Jamison Gibson Park, and Bundee Aki scored the tries in a bonus-point 27-22 victory against England at the Aviva.

Ireland's opponents next week, Scotland, also opened their campaign with a bonus-point win.

Huw Jones scored a hat-trick as they beat Italy by 31-points to 19 at Murrayfield.