Ireland begin 6 Nations action this weekend

Feb 1, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland begin 6 Nations action this weekend
Ireland begin their 6 Nations campaign in 2 days time.

The Irish setup have been training in Portugal in preparation for the championship. They open their challenge with an away game to Wales who have welcomed back Warren Gatland after the sacking of Wayne Pivac.

Wales had just 1 victory in last years championship which saw them lose to Italy who broke their 40-game losing streak.

Munster & Lions forward Tadhg Beirne is expecting a much-improved Wales now they have Gatland back at the helm.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

