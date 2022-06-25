Ireland beaten in Under-20 Summer Series

Ireland lost their first game of the Under-20 Summer Series last night.
Richie Murphy’s side went down 42-21 to France in Verona.
Next up is a meeting with the Springbok under-20’s on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Ireland lost their first game of the Under-20 Summer Series last night.
Richie Murphy’s side went down 42-21 to France in Verona.
Next up is a meeting with the Springbok under-20’s on Wednesday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus