Advertisement
Sport

Ireland beaten in Under-20 Summer Series

Jun 25, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Ireland beaten in Under-20 Summer Series Ireland beaten in Under-20 Summer Series
Share this article

Ireland lost their first game of the Under-20 Summer Series last night.

Richie Murphy’s side went down 42-21 to France in Verona.

Next up is a meeting with the Springbok under-20’s on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus