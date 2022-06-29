Ireland beaten in tour opener

Ireland's first game on the tour of New Zealand has ended in a 32 points to 17 defeat to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton.

It was an experimental Ireland side with five uncapped players, and the Maoris scored four tries in the first half.

Ireland's tries came either side of half time from captain Bundee Aki and Gavin Coombes, and what will worry Andy Farrell is the injuries sustained by his players.

Jeremy Loughman had an early head injury assessment and left the field at half time, while Cian Healy, James Hume and Jimmy O'Brien all retired in the second half.

Aki had no complaints about the result.

The first test against New Zealand takes place on Saturday in Auckland.