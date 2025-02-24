Advertisement
Sport

Ireland beaten by world champions

Feb 24, 2025 15:27 By radiokerrysport
Ireland beaten by world champions
Ireland suffered an 8-2 defeat to world champions Germany in the men's hockey's FIH Pro League earlier today.

Matthew Nelson and Peter McKibbin scored the goals for Mark Tumilty's side.

The teams will meet again tomorrow morning.

