Ireland beaten by world champions

Ireland suffered an 8-2 defeat to world champions Germany in the men's hockey's FIH Pro League earlier today.
Matthew Nelson and Peter McKibbin scored the goals for Mark Tumilty's side.
The teams will meet again tomorrow morning.
