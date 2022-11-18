Advertisement
Ireland beaten by Norway

Nov 18, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland conceded late in each half as they fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Both goals came from set pieces, with Brondby striker Ohi Omoijuanfo prodding home the winner five minutes from time.

Alan Browne had levelled for the hosts with 21-minutes to go.

And 18-year old Evan Ferguson was given a brief debut off the bench.

Stephen Kenny's side are away to Malta in another friendly on Sunday evening.

Defender Dara O'Shea was unhappy with the way Ireland let it slip

