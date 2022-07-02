Advertisement
Ireland beaten by New Zealand

Jul 2, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland have lost the first test of the summer tour of New Zealand by 42 points to 19 in Auckland.

Keith Earls touched down for Ireland early on - but the All Blacks had 4 tries on the board by half time.

Garry Ringrose went over early in the second half for Ireland, but New Zealand would add another two tries - with Ardie Savea getting his second.

Ireland's third try came from Bundee Aki, but ultimately it was a 23 point defeat.

Johnny Sexton will miss the second test after retiring in the first half for a head injury assessment.

