Ireland beaten by New Zealand

Ireland have lost the first test of the summer tour of New Zealand by 42 points to 19 in Auckland.

Keith Earls touched down for Ireland early on - but the All Blacks had 4 tries on the board by half time.

Garry Ringrose went over early in the second half for Ireland, but New Zealand would add another two tries - with Ardie Savea getting his second.

Ireland's third try came from Bundee Aki, but ultimately it was a 23 point defeat.

Johnny Sexton will miss the second test after retiring in the first half for a head injury assessment.