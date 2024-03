Ireland's hopes of winning a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam are over after last night's narrow loss to England.

It finished 23 points to 22 at Twickenham, with Marcus Smith kicking a last-gasp drop goal to win the game for the hosts.

Ireland will still claim the championship title if they beat Scotland next weekend.

There's one match in the competition today, with Wales at home to France from 3pm.