Ireland beaten

Oct 23, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's cricketers have been comfortably beaten by Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

They lost by nine wickets in Hobart, with Sri Lanka sealing victory with 30 balls remaining.

