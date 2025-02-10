Advertisement
Ireland beat Zimbabwe

Feb 10, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland beat Zimbabwe
Ireland have beaten Zimbabwe in their Test match in Bulawayo.

The visitors made light work of this morning's action, taking three wickets in little over an hour to win by 63 runs.

It's Ireland's third Test victory in a row.

