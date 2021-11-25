Ireland beat the Netherlands in World Cup qualifier

Ireland have collected a first win of their Women’s World Cup qualifying group.

They beat the Netherlands by 29-runs in Harare today, with captain Laura Delaney top scoring with 75.

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with Sri Lanka on Monday.

Former Northants head coach David Ripley has been installed as Ireland men’s interim head coach.

He replaces Graham Ford, who stepped down last week.

Ripley will lead Ireland through the tour of the United States and West Indies, and the T20 World Cup qualifier in February.