Advertisement
Sport

Ireland beat South Africa

Jul 13, 2024 18:56 By radiokerrysport
Ireland beat South Africa
Share this article

Ireland have beaten world champions South Africa thanks to a dramatic last minute drop goal from Ciaran Frawley.

They won 25-24 to inflict their opponents' first defeat at Durban's Kings Park in eight years.

Their second Test victory in the country means the three-match series ends in a 1-all draw.

Advertisement

England narrowly missed out on a first win in New Zealand in 21 years - for the second week in a row.

They were beaten 24-17 by the All Blacks, who remain unbeaten at Auckland's Eden Park over the past three decades.

England led at half-time and dominated the first 20 minutes of the second period, before the hosts moved ahead.

Advertisement

Wales threatened a thrilling comeback in their second Test with Australia, but lost 36-28 in Melbourne.

It's a ninth straight defeat for Warren Gatland's inexperienced and transitional side.

The Wallabies take the series 2-nil.

Advertisement

Wales will take on the Queensland Reds on Friday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry exit All Ireland Senior Football Championship
Advertisement
Tour de France lead extended by Pogacar
Kerry into All Ireland semi-final
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry students receive prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA
Weekend rowing preview
Samantha Cookes charged in connection with almost €60k worth of fraudulent claims remanded in custody
HIQA finds Kerry direct provision centre mostly compliant with national standards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus