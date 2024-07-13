Ireland beat South Africa

Ireland have beaten world champions South Africa thanks to a dramatic last minute drop goal from Ciaran Frawley.

They won 25-24 to inflict their opponents' first defeat at Durban's Kings Park in eight years.

Their second Test victory in the country means the three-match series ends in a 1-all draw.

England narrowly missed out on a first win in New Zealand in 21 years - for the second week in a row.

They were beaten 24-17 by the All Blacks, who remain unbeaten at Auckland's Eden Park over the past three decades.

England led at half-time and dominated the first 20 minutes of the second period, before the hosts moved ahead.

Wales threatened a thrilling comeback in their second Test with Australia, but lost 36-28 in Melbourne.

It's a ninth straight defeat for Warren Gatland's inexperienced and transitional side.

The Wallabies take the series 2-nil.

Wales will take on the Queensland Reds on Friday.