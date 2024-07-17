Ireland Beat France in Cork

Republic of Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson says last night’s 3-1 win over France shows the progress made throughout the Euro qualifying campaign.

Julie-Ann Russell scored one, and set up another for home favourite Denise O’Sullivan as Ireland romped home at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Crucially, the win means Ireland will be seeded for Friday’s playoff draw where Montenegro, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Belarus, Slovenia, Romania, Albania and Greece are potential opponents.

Advertisement

Gleeson says she's happy with how her side improved throughout their campaign.

Denise O'Sullivan was delighted to find the net in her home county.