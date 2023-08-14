Ireland beat Austria

Ireland’s women secured a dramatic 73-67 friendly win over Austria, following a 4th quarter comeback, having trailed for the majority of the contest at the National Basketball Arena.

Bridget Herlihy excelled for James Weldon's side, with 29 points and 11 rebounds , while captain Edel Thornton and Sorcha Tiernan also played key roles in the victory, scoring 14 points apiece.

Austria’s potency at the three point line saw them gain an early advantage, Anna Boruta landed two of her team’s five in the opening quarter to help them 22-14 lead. A pair of Enya Maguire three’s were the highlights from Ireland’s perspective in the opening quarter.

Herlihy started to get a foothold in the game and had 10 points in the second quarter. Her long range three with a minute to go in the quarter reduced the deficit to 38-29, however a couple of free throws saw Austria push out their lead to 40-29 by half-time.

Home fans had to wait until late in the third quarter for the eagerly anticipated introduction of 6’4” Gandy Malou-Mamel. The 17-year-old, who played for Limerick Celtics and Castletroy College and was recently recruited by American college UConn, came on with three minutes to go for her international debut. Moments later Tiernan landed a big three to reduce the deficit to 50-43 and keep Ireland in the hunt. The Austrians would lead 54-46 by the end of the quarter.

The drama came in the fourth quarter, Ireland made the perfect start thanks to a Herlihy basket and free throw, followed another three point jump shot from Tiernan, to see Ireland trail 54-52, 90 seconds in.

Kate Hickey made a huge impact in the final quarter with seven points, her nerveless three point jump shot from the right brought Ireland level, at 64-64, with three minutes remaining. It was Herlihy’s layup which nudged Ireland into the lead 40 seconds later.

Austria weren’t finished, a three by Sara Solyom put the visitors back in front, 67-66, with 1’56” left. Ireland remained composed, 20 seconds later up stepped captain Edel Thornton with a three to regain the lead. Tiernan completed the job by converting all four of her free throw attempts in the closing stages, to seal a 73-67 victory.

Head coach James Weldon said: “I am delighted for the girls. We had a very short preparation period, we were a bit off in the first half, but outstanding courage down the stretch, some huge shots. We shot the ball so well last night at training, I was actually worried until last night, because we weren’t really sharp. The first half we missed eight or nine free throws and you’re thinking are we back in trouble again. They just dug in defensively, did a superb job. Austria are a really good team, hurt us from the three point line at times, maybe they got a bit tired in the fourth quarter, but our girls dug in and some super performances all round.”

Quarter scores:Q1: 14-22; Q2: 29-40; Q3: 46-54; Q4: 73-67

Ireland

Michelle Clarke (0), Edel Thornton (14), Hannah Thornton (0), Sorcha Tiernan (14), Enya Maguire (6), Ella O’Donnell (0), Lauryn Homan (0), Mia Furlong (0), Kate Hickey (7), Gandy Malou-Mamel (0), Aine O’Connor (3), Bridget Herlihy (29)

Head Coach: James Weldon

Austria

Nina Krisper (10), Bettina Kunz (6), Sigrid Koizar (3), Anna Boruta (6), Rebekka Kalaydjiev (4), Petra Pammer (DNP), Michaela Wildbacher (6), Simone Sill (6), Anja Knoflach (3), Alexia Allesch (9), Sara Solyom (14)

Head Coach: Christopher O’Shea