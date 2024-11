Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson is expecting a 'cagey' first leg in their Euro 2025 play-off against Wales this evening.

Megan Connolly is expected to come into the defence to replace the injured Aoife Mannion for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Gleeson says the teams are 'evenly matched' and has stressed the importance of being in the tie heading into next Tuesday's return leg in Dublin.