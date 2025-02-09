Ireland at Scotland this afternoon

Ireland captain Caelan Doris says they are not focusing on their recent record over Scotland ahead of their meeting today.

The sides clash in round 2 of the Six Nations where Ireland are looking to win a third championship in a row.

The visitors haven't tasted defeat to their opponents since 2017 and have won 21 out of 25 games since the tournament began.

Advertisement

Doris says past games won't mean anything when the whistle blows later

Kick off in Murrayfield is at 3pm.

A win for Ireland would put them above joint leaders England and France after the English picked up a 1 point win over their rivals last night.

Advertisement

Wales' rotten luck continued after they suffered a 7 point loss to Italy in Rome.