Ireland aiming to win in England; Munster in action in South Africa

Mar 12, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Ireland aiming to win in England; Munster in action in South Africa
Ireland continue their Six Nations campaign this afternoon.

Andy Farrell's side are at Twickenham for a meeting with England from 4.45pm.

The visitors are looking to win at the London venue for the first time since 2018.

Elsewhere, the Stadio Olimpico hosts Scotland's clash with Italy at 2.15pm.

==

France remain on course for a Grand Slam.

They overcame the challenge of Wales last night at the Principality Stadium by 13 points to 9.

The French play England in the last round.

==

Ireland's under-20 side will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Six Nations later.

They're away to England from 7.15pm.

Richie Murphy's charges will move to within one win of the Grand Slam with victory.

==

There's an interprovincial derby in the United Rugby Championship this evening.

Ulster host Leinster from 7.35 in Belfast.

Munster are in South Africa for a meeting with the Bulls from five-past-two.

